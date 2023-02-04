Strategic Blueprint LLC Purchases 5,008 Shares of FT Cboe Vest Fund of Deep Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFD)

Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its position in FT Cboe Vest Fund of Deep Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFD – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,748 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,008 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest Fund of Deep Buffer ETFs were worth $645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest Fund of Deep Buffer ETFs in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,596,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest Fund of Deep Buffer ETFs by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 125,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after acquiring an additional 29,239 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest Fund of Deep Buffer ETFs during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $558,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest Fund of Deep Buffer ETFs by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 3,770 shares during the period.

FT Cboe Vest Fund of Deep Buffer ETFs Stock Down 0.3 %

FT Cboe Vest Fund of Deep Buffer ETFs stock opened at $20.42 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.92 and its 200 day moving average is $19.82.

