Strategic Blueprint LLC Raises Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,360 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $707,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 59.2% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA STIP opened at $97.55 on Friday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $96.04 and a 52-week high of $106.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $97.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.26.

