Stratis (STRAX) Price Tops $0.60 on Exchanges

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 4th. Stratis has a market cap of $87.84 million and approximately $16.58 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Stratis has traded 3.3% higher against the dollar. One Stratis coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.60 or 0.00002564 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,684.66 or 0.07167904 BTC.
- Cardano (ADA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001719 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.48 or 0.00091373 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00031136 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.94 or 0.00063564 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00010674 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00000355 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000322 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001157 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00025342 BTC.
Stratis Coin Profile
Stratis is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 145,769,859 coins. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratisplatform.com/news.
Buying and Selling Stratis
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
