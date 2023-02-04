Stratis (STRAX) Price Up 3.8% Over Last Week

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. One Stratis coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.61 or 0.00002588 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Stratis has traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar. Stratis has a total market cap of $88.37 million and approximately $16.59 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,675.63 or 0.07153195 BTC.
- Cardano (ADA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001721 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.18 or 0.00090401 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00031013 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.82 or 0.00063285 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00010863 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000356 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001155 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000317 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00025117 BTC.
Stratis Profile
STRAX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 145,778,103 coins. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratisplatform.com/news. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com.
Stratis Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
