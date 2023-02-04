Streakk (STKK) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $128,223.94

Streakk (STKK) traded down 6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. Streakk has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion and approximately $128,223.94 worth of Streakk was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Streakk has traded down 8.6% against the dollar. One Streakk token can now be purchased for approximately $238.95 or 0.01020543 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Streakk Token Profile

Streakk was first traded on May 20th, 2022. Streakk’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Streakk’s official website is www.streakk.io. Streakk’s official message board is medium.com/@streakkofficial. Streakk’s official Twitter account is @streakkofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Streakk Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Streakk (STKK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Streakk has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Streakk is 248.46902876 USD and is up 1.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $115,906.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.streakk.io/.”

