Streamr Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.39 Million (DATA)

Streamr (DATA) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. During the last seven days, Streamr has traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar. One Streamr token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0358 or 0.00000153 BTC on major exchanges. Streamr has a market capitalization of $27.50 million and $2.39 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Streamr’s genesis date was October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 861,800,042 tokens and its circulating supply is 767,121,867 tokens. Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamr and its Facebook page is accessible here. Streamr’s official message board is streamr.network/blog. The official website for Streamr is streamr.network. The Reddit community for Streamr is https://reddit.com/r/streamr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr is a decentralized platform for real‑time dataIt aims to Distribute unstoppable data streams over a global open-source peer-to-peer network and help build a new data economy. Streamr delivers data to applications. It is a decentralized network for scalable, low-latency, untamperable data delivery and persistence, operated by the DATA Token.”

