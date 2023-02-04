Strike (STRK) Market Capitalization Hits $48.61 Million

Strike (STRK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 3rd. Strike has a total market cap of $48.61 million and $6.00 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Strike has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar. One Strike token can currently be purchased for $13.63 or 0.00058402 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002742 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000270 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000335 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 45.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.89 or 0.00426831 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000114 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,814.08 or 0.29115632 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $109.36 or 0.00467281 BTC.

Strike Token Profile

Strike launched on March 29th, 2021. Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,566,631 tokens. Strike’s official Twitter account is @strikefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Strike is strike.org. The official message board for Strike is medium.com/strikefinance.

Strike Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Strike is an autonomous and decentralized money market that enables variable based rates for supplying digital asset collaterals to the protocol and from borrowing digital assets from the protocol with over-collateralized assets.”

