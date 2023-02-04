Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Purchased by Zions Bancorporation N.A.

Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,139 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,986 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,576,824 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $724,450,000 after buying an additional 156,863 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in Stryker by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,554,244 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $508,116,000 after purchasing an additional 476,512 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 2.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,484,857 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $494,315,000 after buying an additional 53,790 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,309,931 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $459,515,000 after purchasing an additional 186,134 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Stryker by 664.0% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,199,253 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $437,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911,376 shares during the last quarter. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SYK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Stryker from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp began coverage on Stryker in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Stryker from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Stryker from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stryker currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $271.32.

NYSE SYK opened at $283.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.15 billion, a PE ratio of 45.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $188.84 and a 12 month high of $284.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $248.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.50.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.16. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 12.78%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.62%.

In other news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 6,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.69, for a total transaction of $1,693,280.99. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,387,240.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.36, for a total value of $63,708.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,861 shares in the company, valued at $1,032,281.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 6,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.69, for a total transaction of $1,693,280.99. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,387,240.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 79,139 shares of company stock worth $19,150,115. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Stryker Corp. operates as a medical technology company. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics & Spine and MedSurg & Neurotechnology. The Orthopaedics & Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee, and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

