SugarBud Craft Growers (CVE:SUGR) Trading Down 12%

SugarBud Craft Growers Corp. (CVE:SUGR – Get Rating)’s share price fell 12% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. 21,586 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 77% from the average session volume of 12,163 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

SugarBud Craft Growers Stock Down 12.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.67, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of C$718,630.00 and a PE ratio of 0.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.11 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.15.

SugarBud Craft Growers Company Profile

SugarBud Craft Growers Corp. engages in the development, production, distribution, and sale of cannabis products in Canada. It offers cannabis extract, edible, and topical products through distributors and retailers, as well as to registered medical patients through CannMart.com. The company was formerly known as Relentless Resources Ltd.

