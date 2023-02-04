Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $17.23

Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.23 and traded as high as $18.21. Summit Midstream Partners shares last traded at $17.34, with a volume of 9,933 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SMLP shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Summit Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Summit Midstream Partners from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Summit Midstream Partners from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th.

Summit Midstream Partners Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

Summit Midstream Partners ( NYSE:SMLP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported ($1.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Summit Midstream Partners had a negative return on equity of 15.06% and a negative net margin of 30.23%. The company had revenue of $88.68 million during the quarter.

In other Summit Midstream Partners news, insider James David Johnston sold 1,575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total value of $28,113.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,741 shares in the company, valued at $405,926.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in Summit Midstream Partners by 21.3% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 17,344 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 3,043 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 446,205 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,675,000 after purchasing an additional 149,440 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 119.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 427,874 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,366,000 after purchasing an additional 232,509 shares during the period. Ares Management LLC raised its position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 356,628 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,307,000 after purchasing an additional 85,000 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Summit Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $3,970,000. 45.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Summit Midstream Partners

Summit Midstream Partners LP engages in the development, ownership, and operation of midstream energy infrastructure assets that are located in unconventional resource basins, primarily shale formations. It operates through the following segments: Utica Shale, Ohio Gathering, Williston Basin, DJ Basin, Permian Basin, Piceance Basin, Barnett Shale, and Marcellus Shale.

