Sunny Optical Technology (Group) (OTCMKTS:SNPTF) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $12.36

Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNPTF – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.36 and traded as high as $14.64. Sunny Optical Technology (Group) shares last traded at $14.64, with a volume of 4,635 shares.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Sunny Optical Technology (Group) from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Sunny Optical Technology (Group) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th.
Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Stock Performance
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.15.
Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Profile
Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in designing, researching, developing, manufacturing, and selling optical and optical related products, and scientific instruments. The company's Optical Components segment offers glass spherical and aspherical lenses, handset lens sets, vehicle lens sets, security surveillance lens sets, and other lens sets.
