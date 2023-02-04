Supermarket Income REIT (LON:SUPR) Stock Price Down 2.9%

Supermarket Income REIT plc (LON:SUPR – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 2.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 101.50 ($1.25) and last traded at GBX 101.50 ($1.25). 4,251,161 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 3,998,416 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 104.50 ($1.29).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Supermarket Income REIT in a report on Wednesday, December 7th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.33, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 922.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 102.23 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 109.48.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.46%. Supermarket Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.82%.

Supermarket Income REIT plc (LSE: SUPR) is a real estate investment trust dedicated to investing in grocery properties which are an essential part of the UK's feed the nation infrastructure. The Company focuses on grocery stores which are omnichannel, fulfilling online and in-person sales. All of the Company's 45 properties are let to leading UK supermarket operators, diversified by both tenant and geography.

