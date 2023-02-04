sUSD (SUSD) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $6.27 Million

sUSD (SUSD) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 4th. sUSD has a total market capitalization of $56.23 million and approximately $6.27 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One sUSD token can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00004261 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, sUSD has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002768 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000271 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000337 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $100.64 or 0.00428918 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 26.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6,864.24 or 0.29255554 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.73 or 0.00454886 BTC.

sUSD Profile

sUSD’s genesis date was June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 56,231,177 tokens. sUSD’s official website is www.synthetix.io. The Reddit community for sUSD is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for sUSD is blog.synthetix.io.

Buying and Selling sUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin that scales while avoiding the risks of centralized off-chain assets will be a huge benefit for the entire trading ecosystem. It will provide fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without the need to settle into fiat. The network is built on the Ethereum blockchain and it employs two tokens, both of which are ERC20 compatible. The Havven network has been released as an open source protocol so that anyone can integrate with it, including exchanges and decentralized platforms.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire sUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase sUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

