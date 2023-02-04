Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG) Stock Price Up 11.9%

Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG – Get Rating)’s share price was up 11.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $11.81 and last traded at $11.72. Approximately 1,287,372 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 1,418,208 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.47.
Analyst Ratings Changes
SG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Sweetgreen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Sweetgreen to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Sweetgreen from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th.
Sweetgreen Price Performance
The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.16.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sweetgreen
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sweetgreen by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 5,025 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Sweetgreen during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Sweetgreen by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 96,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 7,658 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sweetgreen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sweetgreen by 124.2% during the 4th quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 34,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 18,985 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.30% of the company’s stock.
Sweetgreen Company Profile
Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants serving healthy foods prepared from seasonal and organic ingredients. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that can be redeemed in its restaurants.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sweetgreen (SG)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/30 – 2/3
- Are Penny Stocks Worth it? Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- Zimmer Biomet Beats on Earnings, Growth May be Priced In
- AI Software Maker EPAM Boasts Biggest Tech-Sector Rally
- Ford Stock Going Forward After Big Earnings Flop
Receive News & Ratings for Sweetgreen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sweetgreen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.