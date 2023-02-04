Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG) Stock Price Up 11.9%

Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG – Get Rating)’s share price was up 11.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $11.81 and last traded at $11.72. Approximately 1,287,372 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 1,418,208 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.47.

SG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Sweetgreen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Sweetgreen to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Sweetgreen from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.16.

Sweetgreen ( NYSE:SG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $124.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.23 million. Sweetgreen had a negative net margin of 45.27% and a negative return on equity of 30.98%. As a group, research analysts expect that Sweetgreen, Inc. will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sweetgreen by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 5,025 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Sweetgreen during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Sweetgreen by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 96,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 7,658 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sweetgreen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sweetgreen by 124.2% during the 4th quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 34,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 18,985 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants serving healthy foods prepared from seasonal and organic ingredients. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that can be redeemed in its restaurants.

