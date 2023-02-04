Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Price Target Increased to $150.00 by Analysts at Craig Hallum

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Craig Hallum from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.
A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on SYNA. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $205.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Synaptics from $210.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synaptics has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $148.18.
Synaptics Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:SYNA opened at $124.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 21.66 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $106.31 and its 200 day moving average is $110.13. Synaptics has a 52 week low of $81.13 and a 52 week high of $239.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Michael E. Hurlston sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.67, for a total transaction of $3,552,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 328,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,379,547.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP John Mcfarland sold 12,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $1,088,461.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,403 shares in the company, valued at $1,009,165.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael E. Hurlston sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.67, for a total transaction of $3,552,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 328,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,379,547.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,487 shares of company stock valued at $6,513,733 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYNA. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Synaptics in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synaptics by 355.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 392 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Synaptics during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 70.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 480 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 32.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 526 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.40% of the company’s stock.
Synaptics Company Profile
Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.
