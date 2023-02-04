Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Price Target Increased to $150.00 by Analysts at Craig Hallum

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Craig Hallum from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on SYNA. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $205.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Synaptics from $210.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synaptics has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $148.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYNA opened at $124.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 21.66 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $106.31 and its 200 day moving average is $110.13. Synaptics has a 52 week low of $81.13 and a 52 week high of $239.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Synaptics ( NASDAQ:SYNA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.12. Synaptics had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The firm had revenue of $448.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Synaptics will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael E. Hurlston sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.67, for a total transaction of $3,552,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 328,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,379,547.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP John Mcfarland sold 12,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $1,088,461.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,403 shares in the company, valued at $1,009,165.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael E. Hurlston sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.67, for a total transaction of $3,552,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 328,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,379,547.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,487 shares of company stock valued at $6,513,733 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYNA. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Synaptics in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synaptics by 355.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 392 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Synaptics during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 70.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 480 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 32.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 526 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

