Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

SNDX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, January 30th. They set a buy rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Syndax Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $35.50.

Get Syndax Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.1 %

Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $27.96 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -1,397.30 and a beta of 1.06. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $13.27 and a 1-year high of $29.86.

Insider Activity at Syndax Pharmaceuticals

Syndax Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SNDX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.07. Research analysts forecast that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Syndax Pharmaceuticals news, Director Pierre Legault sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.74, for a total transaction of $641,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $855,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Syndax Pharmaceuticals news, insider Peter Ordentlich sold 7,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $195,078.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,627.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Pierre Legault sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.74, for a total transaction of $641,760.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $855,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Syndax Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNDX. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 1,144.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in the development of cancer therapies. Its product candidates include SNDX-5613 and SNDX-6352. The company was founded by Richard A. Heyman, Eckard Weber, Peter Ordentlich, Ronald M. Evans and Michael Downes on October 11, 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.