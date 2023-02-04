Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Taitron Components Stock Up 1.6 %

TAIT stock opened at $4.00 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.80. Taitron Components has a 52-week low of $3.16 and a 52-week high of $4.32.

Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Taitron Components had a net margin of 39.77% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 million during the quarter.

Taitron Components Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taitron Components

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Taitron Components stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,232 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,668 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.65% of Taitron Components worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

About Taitron Components

Taitron Components, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of original designed and manufactured products and electronic components. It also offers discrete semiconductors and commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, passive components, and value-added engineering and turnkey services.

