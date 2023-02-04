Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.72-$3.72 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $27.84 billion-$27.84 billion.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Stock Up 1.5 %

Takeda Pharmaceutical stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,515,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,335,727. Takeda Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $12.28 and a 12 month high of $16.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $49.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.46 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.25.

Get Takeda Pharmaceutical alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 11.2% during the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 11,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 28,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 119,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after buying an additional 2,109 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 28.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 3,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 1.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 374,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,853,000 after buying an additional 5,574 shares in the last quarter. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture, import and export sale, and marketing of pharmaceutical drugs. It operates through the following segments: Prescription Drug, Consumer Healthcare, and Other. The Prescription Drugs segment includes the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.