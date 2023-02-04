Taseko Mines Limited (TSE:TKO) Director Russell Edward Hallbauer Sells 49,700 Shares

Posted by on Feb 4th, 2023

Taseko Mines Limited (TSE:TKOGet Rating) (NYSE:TGB) Director Russell Edward Hallbauer sold 49,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.37, for a total transaction of C$117,789.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,537,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,012,803.76.

Taseko Mines Price Performance

Shares of TSE:TKO traded up C$0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$2.27. The stock had a trading volume of 660,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,671. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.09 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.71. Taseko Mines Limited has a fifty-two week low of C$1.15 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.48. The company has a market capitalization of C$650.13 million and a P/E ratio of 19.75.

Taseko Mines (TSE:TKOGet Rating) (NYSE:TGB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$89.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$99.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Taseko Mines Limited will post -0.0201205 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on TKO. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Taseko Mines from C$1.75 to C$2.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Taseko Mines from C$2.25 to C$2.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Taseko Mines from C$2.40 to C$1.90 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Taseko Mines from C$2.60 to C$2.90 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$3.30 price objective on shares of Taseko Mines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$2.64.

Taseko Mines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Taseko Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taseko Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.