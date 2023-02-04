Taseko Mines Limited (TSE:TKO) Director Russell Edward Hallbauer Sells 49,700 Shares

Taseko Mines Limited (TSE:TKO – Get Rating) (NYSE:TGB) Director Russell Edward Hallbauer sold 49,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.37, for a total transaction of C$117,789.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,537,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,012,803.76.

Taseko Mines Price Performance

Shares of TSE:TKO traded up C$0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$2.27. The stock had a trading volume of 660,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,671. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.09 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.71. Taseko Mines Limited has a fifty-two week low of C$1.15 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.48. The company has a market capitalization of C$650.13 million and a P/E ratio of 19.75.

Get Taseko Mines alerts:

Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO – Get Rating) (NYSE:TGB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$89.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$99.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Taseko Mines Limited will post -0.0201205 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Taseko Mines Company Profile

Several brokerages have issued reports on TKO. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Taseko Mines from C$1.75 to C$2.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Taseko Mines from C$2.25 to C$2.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Taseko Mines from C$2.40 to C$1.90 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Taseko Mines from C$2.60 to C$2.90 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$3.30 price objective on shares of Taseko Mines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$2.64.

(Get Rating)

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

Featured Articles

