Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW) Upgraded at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW – Get Rating) to an equal weight rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 110 ($1.36) to GBX 120 ($1.48) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 115 ($1.42) price target on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 125 ($1.54) target price on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 129.40 ($1.60).

Taylor Wimpey Price Performance

Shares of Taylor Wimpey stock opened at GBX 124.10 ($1.53) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 4.80 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Taylor Wimpey has a one year low of GBX 80.64 ($1.00) and a one year high of GBX 179.70 ($2.22). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 107.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 106.62. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 790.63.

Taylor Wimpey Company Profile

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities, including apartments to six-bedroom houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

