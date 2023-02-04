TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Shares Acquired by Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) by 17.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 205,012 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 30,183 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $8,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parkwood LLC grew its position in shares of TC Energy by 1.9% during the second quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 26,025 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in TC Energy in the third quarter worth $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in TC Energy by 53.6% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 777 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TC Energy by 72.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 731 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TC Energy in the second quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TC Energy stock opened at $41.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.39. TC Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $38.35 and a 52 week high of $59.38. The stock has a market cap of $42.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.84.

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Rating ) (TSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. TC Energy had a net margin of 22.89% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TC Energy Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.661 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.14%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TC Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$63.00 to C$60.50 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James raised shares of TC Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of TC Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.38.

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

