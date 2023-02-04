Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) PT Lowered to C$45.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$48.00 to C$45.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

TECK.B has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$60.00 to C$52.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$56.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$56.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$65.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Teck Resources from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$55.63.

Shares of TSE TECK.B opened at C$57.22 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$52.41 and its 200 day moving average price is C$46.09. Teck Resources has a 1 year low of C$32.68 and a 1 year high of C$58.75. The company has a market capitalization of C$29.31 billion and a PE ratio of 6.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.02, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

