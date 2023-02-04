Teddy Ray Price Acquires 455 Shares of Red River Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRBI) Stock

Red River Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRBI – Get Rating) Director Teddy Ray Price purchased 455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $51.44 per share, with a total value of $23,405.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 363,430 shares in the company, valued at $18,694,839.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Teddy Ray Price also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Red River Bancshares alerts:

On Friday, November 4th, Teddy Ray Price bought 76 shares of Red River Bancshares stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,408.00.

Red River Bancshares Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of RRBI opened at $51.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $369.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 0.61. Red River Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.86 and a 52-week high of $60.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.95.

Red River Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Red River Bancshares ( NASDAQ:RRBI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 30th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.08. Red River Bancshares had a net margin of 32.63% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The business had revenue of $31.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.21 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Red River Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. Red River Bancshares’s payout ratio is 5.45%.

Institutional Trading of Red River Bancshares

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RRBI. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Red River Bancshares by 72.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Red River Bancshares by 56.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 2,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Red River Bancshares by 9.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 2,608 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Red River Bancshares by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Red River Bancshares by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 86,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,600,000 after purchasing an additional 3,495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.22% of the company’s stock.

About Red River Bancshares

(Get Rating)

Red River Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services for commercial and retail customers through its subsidiary. It offers real estate and commercial loans, treasury management, retail banking networks, private banking, residential mortgage lending, and investment services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Red River Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red River Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.