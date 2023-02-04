Telcoin One Day Volume Reaches $1.09 Million (TEL)

Telcoin (TEL) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. In the last seven days, Telcoin has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Telcoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Telcoin has a total market capitalization of $130.66 million and approximately $1.09 million worth of Telcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002795 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000272 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000338 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.69 or 0.00430205 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000115 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,869.19 or 0.29349924 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $105.21 or 0.00449530 BTC.

Telcoin Token Profile

Telcoin’s genesis date was December 29th, 2017. Telcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,088,740,237 tokens. Telcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@telcoin. The official website for Telcoin is www.telco.in. The Reddit community for Telcoin is https://reddit.com/r/telcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Telcoin’s official Twitter account is @telcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Telcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Telcoin (TEL) is the native medium of exchange, reserve asset and protocol token of the Telcoin user-owned, decentralized financial platform. TEL enables end users to seamlessly access and power a global suite of user owned, decentralized financial products. TEL incentives coordinate market participants, such as telecoms and active users, to provide specific value added services to end users of the platform, aligning the incentives of the Telcoin ecosystem towards providing every mobile phone user in the world with access to fast and affordable, user-owned financial products.The Telcoin Platform Telcoin is a user-owned, decentralized financial platform powered by active Telcoin users, Mobile Network Operators, and Mobile Financial Service Providers. By aligning telecoms around a user-owned, decentralized financial platform, Telcoin aims to provide every mobile phone user in the world with access to fast and affordable, user-owned financial products far superior to traditional banking services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Telcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Telcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Telcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

