Telcoin (TEL) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $1.21 Million

Telcoin (TEL) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. Telcoin has a market cap of $129.36 million and $1.21 million worth of Telcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Telcoin token can currently be purchased for $0.0023 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Telcoin has traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Telcoin alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002831 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000270 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000335 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 47.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.89 or 0.00426831 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000114 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6,814.08 or 0.29115632 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $109.36 or 0.00467281 BTC.

Telcoin Profile

Telcoin was first traded on December 29th, 2017. Telcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,088,740,237 tokens. The official message board for Telcoin is medium.com/@telcoin. The Reddit community for Telcoin is https://reddit.com/r/telcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Telcoin’s official website is www.telco.in. Telcoin’s official Twitter account is @telcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Telcoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Telcoin (TEL) is the native medium of exchange, reserve asset and protocol token of the Telcoin user-owned, decentralized financial platform. TEL enables end users to seamlessly access and power a global suite of user owned, decentralized financial products. TEL incentives coordinate market participants, such as telecoms and active users, to provide specific value added services to end users of the platform, aligning the incentives of the Telcoin ecosystem towards providing every mobile phone user in the world with access to fast and affordable, user-owned financial products.The Telcoin Platform Telcoin is a user-owned, decentralized financial platform powered by active Telcoin users, Mobile Network Operators, and Mobile Financial Service Providers. By aligning telecoms around a user-owned, decentralized financial platform, Telcoin aims to provide every mobile phone user in the world with access to fast and affordable, user-owned financial products far superior to traditional banking services.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Telcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Telcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Telcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Telcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Telcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.