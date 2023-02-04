Ternium (NYSE:TX) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

Ternium (NYSE:TX – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America raised Ternium from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on Ternium in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Grupo Santander downgraded Ternium from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.50.

Shares of NYSE:TX traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.91. 466,653 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 320,798. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 2.31. Ternium has a 1-year low of $26.01 and a 1-year high of $50.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.73. The firm has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.55.

Ternium ( NYSE:TX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.92). Ternium had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 15.85%. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Ternium will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TX. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Ternium by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,854,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,181,000 after purchasing an additional 301,864 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Ternium by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,383,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,940,000 after purchasing an additional 211,356 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in shares of Ternium by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 958,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,249,000 after acquiring an additional 169,132 shares in the last quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Ternium by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 934,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,729,000 after acquiring an additional 24,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TT International Asset Management LTD raised its holdings in shares of Ternium by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 857,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,484,000 after acquiring an additional 58,347 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.41% of the company’s stock.

Ternium SA operates as a flat steel producer. The firm offers a broad range of steel products for customers active in the automotive, home appliances, HVAC, construction, capital goods, container, food and energy industries through its manufacturing facilities, service center and distribution networks, and advanced customer integration systems.

