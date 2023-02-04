Terran Coin Price Tops $1.05 (TRR)

Terran Coin (TRR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 4th. Over the last seven days, Terran Coin has traded down 11.8% against the dollar. One Terran Coin token can currently be bought for $1.05 or 0.00004492 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Terran Coin has a market cap of $24.92 million and $6.53 million worth of Terran Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002691 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000271 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000336 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.48 or 0.00428370 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000114 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,853.69 or 0.29219557 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $97.04 or 0.00413714 BTC.

About Terran Coin

Terran Coin launched on April 29th, 2021. Terran Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,653,359 tokens. Terran Coin’s official Twitter account is @terrancoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Terran Coin is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=coin. The official website for Terran Coin is terrancoin.com.

Buying and Selling Terran Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Terran is a cryptocurrency network that seeks to enhance efficiency in sending, receiving, and trading cryptocurrencies. The project aims to offer enhanced services to its users by using a public blockchain for smart contracts.TRR is a standard digital token that will be used on the Terran platform. It is the cryptocurrency for all use cases that will be conducted on the Terran network. For now, it will be issued on the Ethereum platform as an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terran Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terran Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Terran Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

