Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.03-$1.08 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $685.00 million-$735.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $732.84 million. Tetra Tech also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.90-$5.05 EPS.

Tetra Tech Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ TTEK opened at $155.27 on Friday. Tetra Tech has a 1 year low of $118.55 and a 1 year high of $169.95. The firm has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.77 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.71.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $736.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.73 million. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 20.20% and a net margin of 8.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tetra Tech Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.86%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TTEK. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Tetra Tech from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Maxim Group lifted their target price on Tetra Tech from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Tetra Tech from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, December 17th.

Insider Transactions at Tetra Tech

In other news, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.63, for a total transaction of $4,608,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,487 shares in the company, valued at $7,449,057.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Tetra Tech news, Director J Christopher Lewis sold 14,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.56, for a total value of $2,308,096.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,875 shares in the company, valued at $9,118,785. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.63, for a total value of $4,608,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,449,057.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 58,580 shares of company stock worth $9,093,178. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tetra Tech

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTEK. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Tetra Tech in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Tetra Tech by 90.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Tetra Tech in the first quarter worth approximately $212,000. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 19.7% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the second quarter valued at $252,000. 85.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tetra Tech

(Get Rating)

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG), Commercial and International Services Group (CIG), and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.