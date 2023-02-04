Tetragon Financial Group (LON:TFG) Trading Up 1%

Tetragon Financial Group Limited (LON:TFG – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 9.85 ($0.12) and last traded at GBX 9.80 ($0.12). Approximately 50,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 545% from the average daily volume of 7,748 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.70 ($0.12).
Tetragon Financial Group Trading Up 1.0 %
The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 9.73 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 9.75. The stock has a market capitalization of £8.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.35, a current ratio of 8.04 and a quick ratio of 6.03.
About Tetragon Financial Group
Tetragon Financial Group Limited is a close ended feeder fund launched and managed by Tetragon Financial Management LP. The fund invests its entire corpus in Tetragon Financial Group Master Fund Limited. It was formerly known as Tetragon Credit Income Fund Limited. Tetragon Financial Group Limited was formed on June 23, 2005 and is domiciled in the Guernsey, Channel Islands.
