Texas Yale Capital Corp. Acquires 120 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,214 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 163.3% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the second quarter worth about $507,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 48.4% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 47,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,891,000 after purchasing an additional 15,472 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,697,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,621,000 after purchasing an additional 45,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.2% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Constellation Brands news, major shareholder 2015 Business Holdings Lp Rht sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total value of $239,060,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 350,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,671,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Constellation Brands news, Chairman Robert Sands sold 3,700,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total value of $884,522,478.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 24,347,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,820,464,103.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2015 Business Holdings Lp Rht sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total value of $239,060,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,671,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,705,145 shares of company stock worth $1,124,869,978. 16.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:STZ opened at $230.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $207.59 and a twelve month high of $261.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $233.67 and its 200-day moving average is $238.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 659.50, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.01.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.05). Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 0.98%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 914.31%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on STZ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Constellation Brands from $267.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Cowen lowered Constellation Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $275.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, OTR Global raised Constellation Brands to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.00.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

