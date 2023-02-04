Texas Yale Capital Corp. Buys 4,000 Shares of Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its stake in Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM – Get Rating) by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Hess Midstream were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HESM. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Hess Midstream during the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Hess Midstream by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 4,622 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in Hess Midstream by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 2,419 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream by 3.7% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream by 6.5% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 37,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the period. 87.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HESM opened at $29.61 on Friday. Hess Midstream LP has a 52 week low of $24.33 and a 52 week high of $35.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.04.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This is an increase from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.70%. Hess Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.43%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HESM. Citigroup began coverage on Hess Midstream in a report on Friday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Hess Midstream from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th.

Hess Midstream LP engages in the ownership, development, and acquisition of midstream assets to provide services to third-party crude oil and natural gas producers. It operates through the following segments: Gathering, Processing and Storage, and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment consists of natural gas and crude oil gathering and compression.

