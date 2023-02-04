Texas Yale Capital Corp. Invests $95,000 in Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. acquired a new position in Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Alector during the first quarter valued at $1,106,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Alector by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 206,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Alector by 84.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 140,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after acquiring an additional 64,589 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Alector during the first quarter valued at $404,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Alector by 54.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 31,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 11,276 shares in the last quarter. 64.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ALEC. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Alector from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Alector from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Bank of America lowered shares of Alector from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Alector from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

ALEC stock opened at $9.49 on Friday. Alector, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.84 and a 52 week high of $17.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $784.82 million, a P/E ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 0.83.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $14.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.70 million. Alector had a negative return on equity of 49.19% and a negative net margin of 102.49%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alector, Inc. will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

Alector, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in pioneering of immuno-neurology. It develops portfolio of innate immune system programs, designed to functionally repair genetic mutations and enable the rejuvenated immune cells to counteract emerging brain pathologies.

