Texas Yale Capital Corp. Purchases Shares of 36,922 Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Posted by on Feb 4th, 2023

Texas Yale Capital Corp. bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBDGet Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 36,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boyar Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,370,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,938,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter valued at approximately $67,859,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,073,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $155,000. 55.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WBD. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Macquarie upped their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Warner Bros. Discovery has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.53.

Warner Bros. Discovery Price Performance

NASDAQ:WBD opened at $15.42 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.82 and a twelve month high of $27.50.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBDGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 20.13% and a positive return on equity of 2.18%. The firm had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

About Warner Bros. Discovery



Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

