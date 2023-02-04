Texas Yale Capital Corp. Sells 285 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. reduced its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,685 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. 10.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RIO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,800 ($71.63) to GBX 6,200 ($76.57) in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,310 ($65.58) to GBX 5,380 ($66.44) in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. UBS Group lowered Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Barclays raised Rio Tinto Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, CLSA downgraded Rio Tinto Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rio Tinto Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5,790.00.

Rio Tinto Group Stock Down 0.6 %

About Rio Tinto Group

Shares of NYSE:RIO opened at $74.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.10 and a 200 day moving average of $63.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Rio Tinto Group has a 12-month low of $50.92 and a 12-month high of $84.69.

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

