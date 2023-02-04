Texas Yale Capital Corp. Sells 4,355 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. lowered its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 35.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,355 shares during the quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in CSX were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in CSX by 53.5% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 25,162,054 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $731,208,000 after acquiring an additional 8,771,922 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in CSX by 4.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,279,299 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $618,377,000 after acquiring an additional 847,913 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in CSX by 3.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 20,264,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $588,878,000 after acquiring an additional 725,436 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in CSX by 3.4% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,201,193 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $538,160,000 after acquiring an additional 668,778 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in CSX by 28.9% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 12,458,073 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $362,031,000 after acquiring an additional 2,791,493 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on CSX shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of CSX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of CSX to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CSX has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.58.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $32.27 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.90. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.80 and a fifty-two week high of $38.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. CSX had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. CSX’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

