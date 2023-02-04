Tezos (XTZ) Market Cap Hits $1.08 Billion

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 4th. Tezos has a total market capitalization of $1.08 billion and approximately $30.97 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Tezos has traded up 6.6% against the US dollar. One Tezos coin can now be bought for approximately $1.17 or 0.00004966 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00015699 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00009470 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000846 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00005351 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000050 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001942 BTC.

Tezos uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 947,314,554 coins and its circulating supply is 925,896,907 coins. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tezos’ official message board is forum.tezosagora.org. The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is a new decentralized blockchain that governs itself by establishing a true digital commonwealth. It facilitates formal verification, a technique that mathematically proves the correctness of the code governing transactions and boosts the security of the most sensitive or financially weighted smart contracts.Tezos takes a fundamentally different approach to governance by creating governance rules for stakeholders to approve of protocol upgrades that are then automatically deployed on the network. When a developer proposes a protocol upgrade, they can attach an invoice to be paid out to their address upon approval and inclusion of their upgrade. This approach provides a strong incentive for participation in the Tezos core development and further decentralizes the maintenance of the network. It compensates developers with tokens that have immediate value rather than forcing them to seek corporate sponsorships, foundation salaries, or work for Internet fame alone.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), TzStats (backup)”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tezos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tezos using one of the exchanges listed above.

