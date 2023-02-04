Tezos (XTZ) Reaches Market Cap of $1.08 Billion

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. Tezos has a total market cap of $1.08 billion and approximately $30.15 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tezos coin can now be bought for about $1.17 or 0.00004983 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Tezos has traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00015723 BTC.
- TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000274 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00009429 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000858 BTC.
- Adshares (ADS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00005319 BTC.
- BitShares (BTS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000051 BTC.
- GXChain (GXC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001905 BTC.
Tezos Coin Profile
XTZ uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 947,314,554 coins and its circulating supply is 925,896,907 coins. The official message board for Tezos is forum.tezosagora.org. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Tezos
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tezos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tezos using one of the exchanges listed above.
