The Graph (GRT) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $43.85 Million

The Graph (GRT) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 4th. Over the last week, The Graph has traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar. One The Graph token can currently be bought for $0.0993 or 0.00000423 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. The Graph has a market capitalization of $871.70 million and approximately $43.85 million worth of The Graph was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

The Graph Token Profile

The Graph launched on March 1st, 2018. The Graph’s total supply is 10,576,654,026 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,779,810,908 tokens. The Graph’s official Twitter account is @graphprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for The Graph is thegraph.com. The Reddit community for The Graph is https://reddit.com/r/thegraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The Graph’s official message board is thegraph.com/blog.

The Graph Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Graph is an indexing protocol for querying data for networks like Ethereum and IPFS, powering many applications in both DeFi and the broader Web3 ecosystem. Anyone can build and publish open APIs, called subgraphs, that applications can query using GraphQL to retrieve blockchain data. There is a hosted service in production that makes it easy for developers to get started building on The Graph and the decentralized network will be launching later this year. The Graph currently supports indexing data from Ethereum, IPFS and POA, with more networks coming soon.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Graph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Graph should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase The Graph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

