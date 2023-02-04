The Graph Trading Up 2.4% Over Last 7 Days (GRT)

The Graph (GRT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. One The Graph token can currently be purchased for $0.0981 or 0.00000420 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, The Graph has traded 2.4% higher against the dollar. The Graph has a market capitalization of $861.08 million and $51.05 million worth of The Graph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get The Graph alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002828 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000270 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000335 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 49.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $99.89 or 0.00426831 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000114 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6,814.08 or 0.29115632 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.36 or 0.00467281 BTC.

The Graph Token Profile

The Graph’s launch date was March 1st, 2018. The Graph’s total supply is 10,576,448,976 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,779,605,858 tokens. The Graph’s official website is thegraph.com. The Graph’s official Twitter account is @graphprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for The Graph is https://reddit.com/r/thegraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for The Graph is thegraph.com/blog.

Buying and Selling The Graph

According to CryptoCompare, “The Graph is an indexing protocol for querying data for networks like Ethereum and IPFS, powering many applications in both DeFi and the broader Web3 ecosystem. Anyone can build and publish open APIs, called subgraphs, that applications can query using GraphQL to retrieve blockchain data. There is a hosted service in production that makes it easy for developers to get started building on The Graph and the decentralized network will be launching later this year. The Graph currently supports indexing data from Ethereum, IPFS and POA, with more networks coming soon.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Graph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Graph should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy The Graph using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for The Graph Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for The Graph and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.