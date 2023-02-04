The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $20.92

The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $20.92 and traded as high as $22.65. The Hackett Group shares last traded at $22.62, with a volume of 92,893 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded The Hackett Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 24th.

The Hackett Group Trading Down 0.0 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $716.80 million, a P/E ratio of 15.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.80.

The Hackett Group Announces Dividend

The Hackett Group ( NASDAQ:HCKT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.29. The Hackett Group had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 24.57%. The firm had revenue of $71.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hackett Group, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The Hackett Group’s payout ratio is 29.93%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Hackett Group

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCKT. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 21,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 3,534 shares in the last quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC increased its position in The Hackett Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 904,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,159,000 after buying an additional 3,860 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 2.4% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 127,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after buying an additional 2,955 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its holdings in The Hackett Group by 1.1% during the second quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 93,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC raised its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 30.4% in the second quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 47,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 11,013 shares during the period. 76.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Hackett Group

The Hackett Group, Inc engages in the provision of business and technology consulting services. The firm’s services include benchmarking, executive advisory, business transformation, enterprise performance management, training and advisory to global business services. It also produces digital transformation including robotic process automation and enterprise cloud application implementation.

See Also

