Timothy M. Cook Sells 1,480 Shares of Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) Stock

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) CFO Timothy M. Cook sold 1,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total transaction of $42,165.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,357,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,667,796.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Oak Street Health Trading Down 2.8 %

NYSE OSH traded down $0.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.62. 2,475,690 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,649,958. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.31. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.29 and a 12-month high of $30.89.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.07. Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 1,883.59% and a negative net margin of 26.04%. The company had revenue of $545.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.28 million. Equities analysts forecast that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Oak Street Health

A number of analysts recently weighed in on OSH shares. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Oak Street Health from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Oak Street Health from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Oak Street Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Oak Street Health from $32.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Oak Street Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.86.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSH. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 81.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oak Street Health during the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Oak Street Health by 114.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Oak Street Health by 1,496.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 3,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oak Street Health in the first quarter worth about $159,000. 92.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oak Street Health Company Profile

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 129 centers in 19 states, including Illinois, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Texas.

