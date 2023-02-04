Todd Asset Management LLC Has $23.19 Million Holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) by 5,080.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,012 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 170,653 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC owned about 0.28% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $23,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 279 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. 89.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ JAZZ traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $155.64. The stock had a trading volume of 402,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,794. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.02. The firm has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -518.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.71. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a fifty-two week low of $125.36 and a fifty-two week high of $169.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:JAZZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.35 by $0.18. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 30.71% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The business had revenue of $940.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.88 million. Research analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 15.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on JAZZ shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $206.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $192.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com raised Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Jazz Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.55.

In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.79, for a total value of $155,790.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 367,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,187,081.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 2,000 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 372,028 shares in the company, valued at $55,804,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,000 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.79, for a total value of $155,790.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 367,078 shares in the company, valued at $57,187,081.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,258 shares of company stock worth $2,972,938 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

