Todd Asset Management LLC Has $34.41 Million Stock Holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Todd Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,001,421 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,397 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group makes up 1.0% of Todd Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Todd Asset Management LLC owned 0.20% of Citizens Financial Group worth $34,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFG. Capital World Investors increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 76.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,002,482 shares of the bank’s stock worth $861,383,000 after purchasing an additional 8,203,831 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 444.3% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,852,267 shares of the bank’s stock worth $101,799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328,251 shares during the period. Amundi increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 18.1% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 10,174,475 shares of the bank’s stock worth $355,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558,994 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 108.6% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,654,567 shares of the bank’s stock worth $94,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381,811 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 4.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,843,164 shares of the bank’s stock worth $886,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,695 shares during the period. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush lowered Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Citizens Financial Group to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

NYSE CFG traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.44. The stock had a trading volume of 2,969,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,945,154. The company has a market capitalization of $21.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.65 and a 12 month high of $56.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.18%.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking segments. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

