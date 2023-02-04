Todd Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Todd Asset Management LLC cut its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 700,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,601 shares during the quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $28,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 132.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,775,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,549,000 after buying an additional 5,003,900 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 815.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,723,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,337,000 after purchasing an additional 3,316,195 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 191.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,535,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322,738 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,302,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 178.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,502,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604,742 shares during the last quarter. 58.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altria Group Price Performance

Shares of MO stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.91. The company had a trading volume of 10,245,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,749,756. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.35 and a 52-week high of $57.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.84. The company has a market capitalization of $84.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.62.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.18. Altria Group had a net margin of 22.97% and a negative return on equity of 283.14%. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 21st. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 117.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Altria Group to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.91.

Altria Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Featured Articles

