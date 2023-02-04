Todd Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Todd Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,294,442 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,380 shares during the quarter. Equinor ASA comprises about 2.1% of Todd Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $75,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EQNR. Folketrygdfondet grew its position in Equinor ASA by 2,429.4% during the 2nd quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 112,499,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,910,473,000 after acquiring an additional 108,051,631 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Equinor ASA by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,186,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,086,000 after buying an additional 3,052,907 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Equinor ASA during the 1st quarter worth about $55,819,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Equinor ASA by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,752,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,429,000 after buying an additional 1,210,930 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Equinor ASA by 648.3% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 904,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,429,000 after buying an additional 783,343 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinor ASA alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on EQNR. DNB Markets raised Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Equinor ASA from 304.00 to 342.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Societe Generale boosted their price objective on Equinor ASA from 345.00 to 360.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Equinor ASA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $318.63.

Equinor ASA Stock Down 0.4 %

Equinor ASA Cuts Dividend

Equinor ASA stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.11. The stock had a trading volume of 2,756,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,457,978. Equinor ASA has a 12 month low of $28.58 and a 12 month high of $42.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 9th. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is 8.97%.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, Renewables, and and Other.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.