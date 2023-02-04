Todd Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Todd Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 221,076 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 5,469 shares during the period. NXP Semiconductors accounts for approximately 0.9% of Todd Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Todd Asset Management LLC owned 0.09% of NXP Semiconductors worth $32,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 6.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 29,411 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $5,443,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 5.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 390,891 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $72,356,000 after buying an additional 21,672 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 5.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,332 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 21.0% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,793,360 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,997,635,000 after acquiring an additional 210,979 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock traded down $5.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $190.95. 2,654,712 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,340,291. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $132.08 and a 1 year high of $210.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $167.76 and its 200 day moving average is $165.19. The firm has a market cap of $49.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.35%.

NXPI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna reduced their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $188.95.

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. Its portfolio includes intellectual property, deep application knowledge, process technology and manufacturing expertise in the domains of cryptography-security, high-speed interface, radio frequency (RF), mixed-signal analog-digital, power management, digital signal processing, and embedded system design.

