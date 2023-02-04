Todd Asset Management LLC Sells 81 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Todd Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,609 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $30,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of NVR by 250.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in NVR during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in NVR by 100.0% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 12 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NVR during the third quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in NVR during the first quarter worth approximately $89,000. 82.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on NVR. StockNews.com raised NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. KeyCorp raised their target price on NVR from $4,800.00 to $5,120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4,900.00 target price on shares of NVR in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on NVR from $4,310.00 to $5,000.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,780.00.

Insider Activity

NVR Stock Down 2.3 %

In other news, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,487.78, for a total value of $1,121,945.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 405 shares in the company, valued at $1,817,550.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,200.00, for a total value of $2,024,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,554 shares in the company, valued at $27,526,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,487.78, for a total value of $1,121,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,817,550.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

NVR stock traded down $124.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5,281.34. The stock had a trading volume of 39,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,173. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 4.70. NVR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3,576.01 and a fifty-two week high of $5,500.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4,821.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4,440.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.00.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $133.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $98.88 by $34.56. NVR had a return on equity of 58.81% and a net margin of 16.71%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $89.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 324.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR Profile

(Get Rating)

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. The Homebuilding segment offers single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings with many different home designs.

Featured Stories

