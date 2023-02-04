Todd Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Todd Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 340,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,605 shares during the period. Jacobs Solutions comprises 1.0% of Todd Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Todd Asset Management LLC owned 0.27% of Jacobs Solutions worth $36,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of J. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 29,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,248,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 1,768 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 37,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,069,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis R M Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $577,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

J has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised Jacobs Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $136.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Bank of America downgraded Jacobs Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.33.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Performance

J traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $125.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,559,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,627. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.78 and a fifty-two week high of $150.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.90 billion, a PE ratio of 25.21, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.02. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 4.32%. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This is a boost from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.47%.

Jacobs Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 25th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 51,130 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.10, for a total value of $6,396,363.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 631,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,994,019.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 51,130 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.10, for a total value of $6,396,363.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 631,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,994,019.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 4,000 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.70, for a total value of $490,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,123 shares in the company, valued at $4,064,192.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,796 shares of company stock worth $7,726,746. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

Jacobs Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the designing and deployment of technology-centric solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People and Places Solutions, and PA Consulting. The Critical Mission Solutions segment offer broad sectors, including U.S.

See Also

