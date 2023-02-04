Tompkins Financial Co. (TMP) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 6th

Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of 0.60 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th.
Tompkins Financial has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 36 years. Tompkins Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 42.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Tompkins Financial to earn $6.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.1%.
Tompkins Financial Stock Up 0.9 %
NYSEAMERICAN:TMP opened at $78.47 on Friday. Tompkins Financial has a twelve month low of $68.50 and a twelve month high of $85.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.73.
Tompkins Financial Company Profile
Tompkins Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment consists of its banking subsidiaries, including Tompkins Trust Co, The Bank of Castile, Mahopac Bank, and VIST Bank. The Insurance segment offers property and casualty insurance services, and employee benefits consulting.
