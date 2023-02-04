Torah Network (VP) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $46.44 Million

Torah Network (VP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 4th. In the last week, Torah Network has traded 1.6% lower against the dollar. Torah Network has a total market cap of $46.44 million and approximately $12,362.57 worth of Torah Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Torah Network token can currently be bought for about $7.00 or 0.00029773 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002771 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $101.42 or 0.00433722 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,917.63 or 0.29583195 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $105.77 or 0.00452325 BTC.

Torah Network Profile

Torah Network’s launch date was November 9th, 2021. Torah Network’s total supply is 90,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,638,670 tokens. Torah Network’s official Twitter account is @torah1network. The official website for Torah Network is torah.ink/index.html. The official message board for Torah Network is medium.com/@torahnetwork/torah-vortex-node-deployment-tutorial-da457c7679b8.

Buying and Selling Torah Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Torah Network (VP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Torah Network has a current supply of 90,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Torah Network is 6.99288448 USD and is down -3.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $12,519.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://torah.ink/index.html.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Torah Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Torah Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Torah Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

